Felpham organist to play organ for 12 hours!

James Rushman will celebrate 21 years as Organist at St Mary’s, Felpham, this year and has decided to mark the occasion by undertaking a sponsored Organathon for the public to enjoy while he plays their requests and raises money for the Platinum Window, a new, stained-glass window for St Mary’s, at the same time!

On Saturday 15th February 2025, James will be playing the organ in the beautiful setting of St Mary's Church, Felpham, for 12 hours, from 9 AM to 9 PM! Yes, he will!

This will be the day after Valentine's Day so why not come along and be part of this amazing event. Request a piece of music that has special meaning to you - maybe from your wedding, blessing or other important occasion. Come along with your loved ones or on your own - you will be welcome!

We will be serving refreshments during the day, including homemade cake - until it's all eaten.

What will be the Platinum Window

Please support James as he plays for the community and for the new window which will replace one that was blown out in WWII! That long ago! The new window, the Platinum Window, will be in memory of the late, great Queen Elizabeth II and her life of dedicated service.

St Mary's Church is in the heart of Felpham Village and open to all whether of different faiths or none. There is car parking in Grassmere Close PO22 7NU.