Felpham students take part in local initiative to make the planet greener!

On Monday 9th December, a group of students from a range of year groups, attended Chessels Farm in Flansham to help plant the new Flansham woodland.

The students represented the Felpham Community College Eco Committee – a new initiative set up at FCC, led by Miss White from the science department. The committee plan on improving the environment around the school campus and also the local community.

Mr Adames, from Chessels Farm, Flansham, invited FCC to be part of a plan he has been working on for a number of years - to convert an area of his farmland, which his family have farmed and owned for over 220 years.

Mr Adames commented: “The area we are developing will eventually be a predominantly oak woodland, initially being planted to some twenty tree varieties.

"This way, the area will have protection from any development and be monitored by the Forestry Commission.

"This will protect the ancient old hamlet of Flansham from further blocks of new housing, which have so spoiled many local villages.

"It will also mean the wooded area is carbon neutral and the only income to the farm business will be from Carbon Credits - which can be leased to building companies to build elsewhere in the Country.

"Almost 10,000 trees have been planted on these twenty acres of land, immediately between the Charlie Purley Way and Flansham.

"I hope the general public will be able to enjoy it all in years to come, but not until the woodland matures a little. We hope the general public will respect the area and its environment.”

Mr Summers, Assistant Headteacher at FCC commented: “This was a fabulous opportunity for our students to be involved with.

"We went down to the farm and saw the area which is being turned into the forest, and then our students – along with some local residents – enjoyed planting at least one tree each.

"This will be a legacy that they can visit in the future. It is inspiring that in the age of so much housing development, Mr Adames wants to put the Felpham community first and help the local environment - making our area greener and cleaner.”

December 2024