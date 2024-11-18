Felpham Village Post Office campaign

By Elizaeth Laycock
Contributor
Published 18th Nov 2024, 15:07 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 15:25 GMT
Santa's Shopping List

We're on the way, but we still need your help!

Are you stuck for gift ideas for friends and family? Why not buy building materials for our new post office on their behalf?

They get a jolly gift receipt, your present buying problem is solved and you both have contributed to this exciting new community asset. A result all round!!

Plans for New PremisesPlans for New Premises
Plans for New Premises

Or simply buy an item for the refurbishment yourself and know you have been an invaluable part of making a visit to your new Post Office a great experience.

SANTA’S LIST

SUSPENDED CEILING TILES – only £1.30 each

BRICKS – bargain at £1.50 each

BAG OF CEMENT - £7.00 each

BAG OF SAND - £3.50 each

SHELF SUPPORTS - £11.99 a pack

BRACKETS - £14.99 per pack

CARPET TILES - £3 each, 4 for £10!!

AND SANTA’S PRIZE PRESENT –

HIRE OF CARPET TILE LIFTER - £107.74

Leave your contribution at the PO to receive your voucher to give to friends or family, or email [email protected] or phone 07788846919

