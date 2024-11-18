Felpham Village Post Office campaign
We're on the way, but we still need your help!
Are you stuck for gift ideas for friends and family? Why not buy building materials for our new post office on their behalf?
They get a jolly gift receipt, your present buying problem is solved and you both have contributed to this exciting new community asset. A result all round!!
Or simply buy an item for the refurbishment yourself and know you have been an invaluable part of making a visit to your new Post Office a great experience.
SANTA’S LIST
SUSPENDED CEILING TILES – only £1.30 each
BRICKS – bargain at £1.50 each
BAG OF CEMENT - £7.00 each
BAG OF SAND - £3.50 each
SHELF SUPPORTS - £11.99 a pack
BRACKETS - £14.99 per pack
CARPET TILES - £3 each, 4 for £10!!
AND SANTA’S PRIZE PRESENT –
HIRE OF CARPET TILE LIFTER - £107.74
Leave your contribution at the PO to receive your voucher to give to friends or family, or email [email protected] or phone 07788846919