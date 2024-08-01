Felpham village Post Office campaign open meeting

Tell us what's happening in your area.

Friends of Felpham CIC SAVE OUR VILLAGE POST OFFICE Campaign has some exciting news!

An open meeting will be held on Tueday, August 14, at 7pm in St. Mary's Centre, Grassmere Close, Felpham, PO22 7NU.

The Friends of Felpham look forward to welcoming all the community to update you on the latest developments and hearing you views.

See you then!