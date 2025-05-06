Felpham woman is glasses-free after 56 years thanks to eye specialist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For Felpham woman, Josephine Powell, a recent eye procedure has freed her from glasses and contact lenses for the first time in 56 years.

Retiree Josephine, 78, has relied on contact lenses since the age of 22 as she was highly short-sighted. She explains: “My eyes were terribly short-sighted with a prescription of minus 10.5, which meant everything was a blur. I just could not manage without relying on contact lenses all day every day, to the point that I also had to carry emergency glasses.

“As I wore hard contact lenses they could be problematic say if I got dust in my eye – and so I would sometimes need to take them out for driving etc. My eyes would also get very tired so I would have to remove the lenses to rest my eyes. It was always hassle but also a state you get used to after so many years. To now be free of all of that really is liberating!”

The procedure at Optegra Eye Hospital Hampshire came about because Josephine’s regular eye health check at her local optometrist revealed cataracts which needed to be treated – this clouding of her lens, on top of her myopia (short-sightedness) was causing even more vision issues and even meant she would potentially have to stop driving. Josephine explains:

Mr Alastair Stuart, surgeon and Medical Director at Optegra

“My optician was struggling to get the contact lens prescription correct, as the cataracts were further distorting my vision. They could not even guarantee a prescription which would allow me to continue driving as my sight was so poor. Instead, they recommended Optegra to me for my cataract procedure.

“My consultant, Mr. Stuart, explained to me that I could have NHS surgery where one eye is treated at a time. The problem was that my very strong prescription would leave me very unbalanced for the weeks in-between the two operations, with one eye clear and the other not.

“So by choosing to upgrade to have Extended Depth of Focus lenses, I was able to not only remove the cataract but also improve my ongoing vision in both eyes by having lenses tailored to my specific prescription – and both eyes treated in one procedure! My quality of vision is so much better now.”

While Josephine felt naturally apprehensive about the procedure, she now describes it as: “It was amazingly good, quick and very professional. In fact, I felt quite emotional and overwhelmed – usually, as soon as I took my glasses off all I could see is a blur. So when I lay down for the procedure I could not see anything at all.

Optegra Eye Hospital Hampshire in Whiteley

"Then, in no time at all, Mr. Stuart told me it was all done. I looked up and could see everything and it was totally amazing – I went from seeing nothing to seeing all the equipment and lights over me, and people around me. I felt quite overwhelmed to be honest – it was so sudden and so amazing. I certainly had some happy tears!”

Josephine’s surgeon was Mr. Alastair Stuart, who is also Medical Director for Optegra. He said: “It was an absolute pleasure to treat Mrs. Powell – she really captures the impact that cataract surgery can have, and how vastly it can improve vision and quality of life. For everyone with cataracts, their vision will distort due to the clouding of the lens, but added to this her very strong short-sightedness meant that everything was a blur.

“The procedure is pain-free and much faster than patients expect – and so it is not surprising that Mrs Powell was a little emotional when, after such a short treatment, she could see so clearly for the first time in so many years!”

Josephine and her husband ran a carpet shop for 20 years, and have three daughters. She enjoys reading, gardening, cooking, and walking on the beach – all are much easier and clearer since her vision has been restored.

Josephine Powell enjoying her new eyesight

Optegra Eye Health Care is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services. Established in 2007, with its first hospital opening in 2008, it has completed over one million eye procedures from its 40 eye hospitals across the UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Holland.

As well as providing private vision correction treatments – from lens replacement and laser eye surgery to implantable contact lenses – Optegra treats cataract surgery both privately and through its partnership with the NHS. Optegra also treats medical conditions AMD and glaucoma; and has launched the first ever treatment for people with the Dry form of AMD.

Optegra brings together leading-edge research, medical expertise and state-of-the-art surgical equipment. It performs more than 140,000 treatments annually, both private and publicly funded. Its top ophthalmic surgeons are renowned for their areas of expertise, offering excellent clinical outcomes and great patient service.