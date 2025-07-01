Fernhurst Hub - bringing the community together

On a glorious Summer’s afternoon, the Fernhurst Hub held its annual Summer Tea Party. The scone makers of the village had been busy, and everyone was invited to enjoy a complimentary cream tea. Hub Manager Liz Rawlings said ‘It’s our way of thanking all our customers for supporting the Hub, and it’s such a pleasure to bring everyone together’. Over 100 people attended, and every seat inside and out was taken, but luckily we didn’t run out of scones! ‘

This tradition started to celebrate the late Queen's Diamond Jubilee, and was followed up last year to celebrate the Hub's 21stBirthday, but it was so popular it has now become an annual event, and is certainly enjoyed by all.

Rosemary Foster said ‘The cream tea was delicious, and said it was lovely to see so many people enjoying themselves. It was a good chance for neighbours to get together and I particularly enjoyed seeing the children eating their ice-creams. It was amazing how the word went round!’

Whilst the Hub doesn’t sell scones every day, you can enjoy delicious afternoon tea and home-made cakes by local professional cake maker Tessa Whitehouse.