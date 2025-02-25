Fernhurst Primary School pupils monitor traffic speed in their village

Pupils at Fernhurst Primary School near Haslemere take part in Community Speedwatch UK.

Pupils at Fernhurst Primary School near Haslemere, part of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, have been monitoring the speed of traffic in the school’s village.

The children in Year 5 and 6 have enjoyed supporting a speedwatch campaign in the local village, which saw them working together and tracking the speed of passing vehicles and keeping a record of the data.

The pupils completed a traffic survey and calculated the approximate speed of traffic based on the speed travelled between two points.

The project was an outdoor learning exercise which helped the children to learn about human geography and how traffic impacts on the local village.

Community Speedwatch UK, is a national initiative where members of local communities - under the supervision of local police - record details of speeding vehicles using approved detection devices.

Jennifer Thornton, head teacher of Fernhurst Primary School, part of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, said: “Our Year 5 and 6 pupils very much enjoyed this outdoor learning project and studying the speed of cars and other vehicles as they travelled through the village.

“Monitoring vehicles taught our pupils about data collection and analysis and it was also a chance for them to work together in a team.

“Fernhurst Primary School is delighted to support the village with its speedwatch scheme, which has also given us the opportunity to reflect on the importance of road safety and helped us to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding in the community.”