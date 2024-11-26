Fernhurst pupils enjoy super-sized sleepover with their classmates

Pupils at Fernhurst Primary School, part of the University of Chichester Trust, enjoyed a sleepover in their classrooms as preparation for residential experiences.

Pupils at Fernhurst Primary School near Haslemere, part of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, were invited to take part in a super-sized sleepover in school on Friday, November 22.

Pupils from across Key Stage 2 said they “couldn't wait to sleep in school with their friends”.

On the night, a karaoke session was loud and enjoyed by all. A trip through the laser tunnel and a game of ultimate tag was followed by many games of hide and seek. Finally, mugs of hot chocolate were served up in the hall.

Everyone was then tucked on their camp beds and blow-up mattresses in classrooms for boys and girls, ready for a movie before a good night’s sleep.

The school offered the extra activity to help prepare the children for the residential experiences that are offered in Years 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Jennifer Thornton, Headteacher of Fernhurst Primary School, part of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, said: “Everyone had a great time at our special school sleepover and the children thoroughly enjoyed the event.

“We hope that this experience will help pupils to feel confident about staying away from home for our many upcoming residential trips at Fernhurst.

“I would like to thank our dedicated teachers who love to make these additional opportunities available to our children - without them, this supersized sleepover would not have been possible.”