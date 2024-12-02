Fernhurst Scouts promote their local delivery scheme

By Sally Matson
Contributor
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 10:54 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 11:53 BST

The Fernhurst Hub was delighted to welcome some of the Beavers and Cubs to promote their Christmas card delivery scheme.

For the last eleven years the Fernhurst and Liphook Scouts have offered hand delivery of Christmas cards in a huge local area for just 25p a stamp.

Sue Gibbon, Group Leader Volunteer of 1st Fernhurst Scout Group, said 'With the rising cost of stamps we expect to have a record number of cards being posted in the Scout box.

"Last year we delivered over 200 cards. We have a great system in The Hub's 'sorting office' and all the children enjoy what has become a great Christmas tradition of delivering the cards, and this helps raise funds for the Scout Groups.'

Do visit the Hub to buy your stamps, and you can also buy beautiful Christmas cards designed by local artists, as well as a lovely selection of gifts. The last posting day is Saturday 21st December.

