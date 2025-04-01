Ferring Cricket Club player plans to pay a pound per run to Diabetes UK this season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year we are proud that one of our players, David Thompson, is raising money for his chosen charity Diabetes UK and as part of this he is going to donate £1 for every run that he scores on weekend games.

However, his aim this season is beyond just raising money, it is to highlight that anyone with chronic illness can achieve anything if they put their mind to it:

"This season I am fundraising for Diabetes UK, and I would appreciate any support anyone can give. Over the last 30 years this charity has done so much for me as a Type1 Diabetic and as a small thank you gesture; I am going to donate £1 for every run I score this season on Saturday and Sunday games to the charity.

For me cricket is an amazing sport to play; it’s a mind game that played as a team but where any one individual can make a massive difference, and I am so lucky to be able to enjoy this game as much as the next person. It has its challenges for me, but I have always been determined to overcome them and even use them to help fight chronic illness. If as an individual or as a club, you feel you would be able to contribute that would be amazing.

David will be batting in a Diabetes UK helmet this season.

If you want to talk to me to know more about what I am doing you will find me playing for Ferring in West Sussex, a long established very friendly village team. You are very welcome to come along to games, enjoy a cup of tea, and cheer me on, I will be the player with the sky-blue helmet on!"

If anyone wants to help support this and make a donation it would be much appreciated and the link to do this is justgiving.com/page/david-thompson-run-for-diabetesuk