Ferring Gardening Club Spring Show - fantastic daffodils and more

By Jim Gray
Contributor
Published 24th Mar 2025, 14:53 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 15:00 BST
Our first show of 2025 saw a magnificent display of daffodils and Narcissi with nearly two hundred exhibits on show.

With entries in forty classes covering spring bulbs, floral art, plants and containers.

Our home craft section showed a feature cake, muffins, cheese biscuits and Marmalade.

The official judges commented on the number of entries and the high standard of the items on show. Our refreshment team were kept very busy throughout the afternoon selling portions of home made cake along with teas and coffees.

Cups were awarded to Mrs Linda Lines, Mr. D. Patterson, Mrs. M. Patterson, Mr. J. Gray Mrs. S. Green and Mr. G. Hicks.

Mixed Garden Flowers Cup Mr. G. Hicks

1. Contributed

Mixed Garden Flowers Cup Mr. G. Hicks Photo: Submitted

Floral Art Spring Arrangement of 7 Daffodils/Narcissi

2. Contributed

Floral Art Spring Arrangement of 7 Daffodils/Narcissi Photo: Submitted

Polyanthus 3 Stems Mrs D. Dumbleton

3. Contributed

Polyanthus 3 Stems Mrs D. Dumbleton Photo: Submitted

Adeline Gilligan Cup Best in Show Mrs. L. Lines

4. Contributed

Adeline Gilligan Cup Best in Show Mrs. L. Lines Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice