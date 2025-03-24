Ferring Gardening Club Spring Show - fantastic daffodils and more

With entries in forty classes covering spring bulbs, floral art, plants and containers.
Our home craft section showed a feature cake, muffins, cheese biscuits and Marmalade.
The official judges commented on the number of entries and the high standard of the items on show. Our refreshment team were kept very busy throughout the afternoon selling portions of home made cake along with teas and coffees.
Cups were awarded to Mrs Linda Lines, Mr. D. Patterson, Mrs. M. Patterson, Mr. J. Gray Mrs. S. Green and Mr. G. Hicks.
