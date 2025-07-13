Ferring Gardening Club Summer Flower Show

Ferring Gardening Club held their Summer Flower show on Saturday 5th July.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Village Hall and all the other rooms were filled with flowers and vegetables as well as various types of cake in the Homecraft area.

Club members had been concerned that due to the weather conditions with two periods of intense heat that there would be very little available to show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was not the case as on the day most classes had exhibits, providing an eye-catching display for visitors to enjoy.

Marian Patterson Garden Perennials Award

Both judges were impressed with the quantity and standard of entries and made lots of positive comments on the exhibits available.

The Best in Show was awarded to a display of Beetroot which the judge stated were some of the best he had seen with unblemished skin and good shape.

Our show finished with the awarding of cups and trophies to Linda Lines (Floral Art), Suzanne Green (most points in the Rose Classes) Mabs Welch (Home Craft) Pauline Ford (Gladioli Cup) Gwen Newman (Sweet Peas).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Tricia Baldwin receiving two cups for (Single Rose) and (Mixed Garden Flowers).

Finally Marian Patterson had outstanding success with three cups (Garden Perennials), (Best in Show),and (Most Points in Show).