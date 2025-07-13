Ferring Gardening Club Summer Flower Show
The Village Hall and all the other rooms were filled with flowers and vegetables as well as various types of cake in the Homecraft area.
Club members had been concerned that due to the weather conditions with two periods of intense heat that there would be very little available to show.
This was not the case as on the day most classes had exhibits, providing an eye-catching display for visitors to enjoy.
Both judges were impressed with the quantity and standard of entries and made lots of positive comments on the exhibits available.
The Best in Show was awarded to a display of Beetroot which the judge stated were some of the best he had seen with unblemished skin and good shape.
Our show finished with the awarding of cups and trophies to Linda Lines (Floral Art), Suzanne Green (most points in the Rose Classes) Mabs Welch (Home Craft) Pauline Ford (Gladioli Cup) Gwen Newman (Sweet Peas).
With Tricia Baldwin receiving two cups for (Single Rose) and (Mixed Garden Flowers).
Finally Marian Patterson had outstanding success with three cups (Garden Perennials), (Best in Show),and (Most Points in Show).