Ferring Gardening Club's autumn show

Autumn Flower Show

Ferring Gardening Club – Autumn Show

Our final show of 2025 took place on Saturday 6th of September with Ferring village hall full of exhibits from gardening club members.

A common factor this year has been the diverse weather conditions with major swings in the temperature, long periods of hot dry conditions followed by torrential rain and gale force winds.

Floral Art Petite Arrangement

Many members stated that blooms had been destroyed by the wind and plants had either not grown well or finished much earlier than normal.

Regardless of the difficulties members still managed to put on a great display.

Many favourable comments were made by visitors attending the show at the standard and variety of plants and vegetables on display.

The refreshments group were kept very busy with lots of visitors enjoying homemade cake along with their tea and coffee.

Mrs S. Green (Best in Show) Mr. J. Gray (Chairman)

The Floral Art classes were well represented with more exhibits than we have had in the past.

Visitors were encouraged to vote for the displays and over ninety votes were recorded. Both the Homecraft and Fruit and Vegetables were well represented with both areas having lots of items on display.

At this show we also have a photographic competition and this year the subject was “Arachnophobia” (Spiders or Spiders Webs) there were twelve entries and the winner was Liz Baldwin (Entry No 9) showing an individual spider.

Best in Show was awarded to Mrs Suzanne Green for her vase of mixed Dahlias.

Mrs W. Peters ( Floral Art Most Points over 3 Shows) Awarded by President Mr. B. Rolfe

Cup Name Awarded Autumn Plate Mrs. S. Green Dahlia Cup Mrs. S. Green Best in Show Mrs. S. Green Fruit Cup Mrs. M. Patterson Cunliffe Cup Mrs. M. Patterson Floral Art Cup Mrs. W. Peters Homecraft Cup Mrs. M. Welch Frank Braisby Cup Mrs. L. Baldwin Vegetable Cup Mr. J. Perkins Chrysanthemum Cup Mr. K. Harmond