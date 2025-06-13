Festival concert strengthens Italian cultural friendship

The Friends of Ravenna are hosting a very special concert for this year’s Festival of Chichester.

“He contacted the Friends of Ravenna last year, and he was offering €1500 for some Chichester-based musicians to get the opportunity to go to Ravenna to take part in a very big music festival. We weren't sure who to approach but we have a very good relationship with a lecturer at the university, Jon Grave. We approached him and we asked if he thought that some students might like to participate. He practically bit our hands off. He said that he would love to organise it. He went out there with his six-year-old boy and six students from the university and they performed at two open-air concerts and generally had a whale of a time. We were delighted. For us the Friends of Ravenna is not just about going to Italy and eating lovely Italian food. We are also very keen to promote a lot more links, especially cultural links.”