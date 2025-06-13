Festival concert strengthens Italian cultural friendship
Former Friends of Ravenna chairman Liz Turner is organising the event with Lynda Murray, welcoming Italian musicians The Duo Elisir to the Chapel of the Ascension, University of Chichester, College Lane, Chichester, PO19 6PE on Friday, June 27 at 7:45pm.
Matteo Salerno, flautist, and Andrea Candeli, guitarist, are promising a “stunning and varied”
evening concert with works by Bach, Mozart, Rossini, Brahms and Vittorio Monti. Tickets £10 via The Novium.
Liz admits she hasn't yet seen Matteo perform live: “But I have You-tubed him a couple of times and the sounds he makes from the flute are quite extraordinary. He has been playing professionally for about 20 years and he runs his own musical ensemble in Ravenna.
“He contacted the Friends of Ravenna last year, and he was offering €1500 for some Chichester-based musicians to get the opportunity to go to Ravenna to take part in a very big music festival. We weren't sure who to approach but we have a very good relationship with a lecturer at the university, Jon Grave. We approached him and we asked if he thought that some students might like to participate. He practically bit our hands off. He said that he would love to organise it. He went out there with his six-year-old boy and six students from the university and they performed at two open-air concerts and generally had a whale of a time. We were delighted. For us the Friends of Ravenna is not just about going to Italy and eating lovely Italian food. We are also very keen to promote a lot more links, especially cultural links.”
And the upshot is that this year Matteo and Andrea are performing in Chichester.
