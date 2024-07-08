Festival goers invited to Mayor's Concert in September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hailsham Town Mayor will be getting into the festival spirit when he joins in the celebrations of Hailsham Festival’s 'Mayor’s Concert', which will be held at Hailsham Parish Church on Saturday, September 7, from 2pm to 3.15pm.

Members of the public are encouraged to come along to this free event, which will be introduced by the Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Paul Holbrook, before performances by Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir, guest soprano Rosie Ann Page and trumpeter Andrew Baxter.

Hailsham Voices, directed by Abbie Marsden, is a community pop choir set up in 2018 with the aim of inspiring people to sing, regardless of ability or music reading skills. They will perform a string of contemporary choral works at the Mayor's Concert.

Abbie Marsden, founder and director of Hailsham Voices will also sing two or three songs by festival director, Tony Biggin.

Mezzo-soprano Rosie Ann Page, who has performed in various events and occasions across the UK including at London’s Natural History Museum for BBC Children In Need, will also be performing as guest soloist. Trumpeter Andrew Baxter, whose career highlights include playing on the number one album 'Ballads' by Lianne Caroll and the number one single 'Abracadabra' by Joe Stillgoe, will also be performing as guest soloist.

There will be refreshments available at the end of the concert in aid of the Parish Church and a retiring collection to help support Hailsham Festival.

"Hailsham has such amazingly rich groups of choristers and musicians, and it is an honour for me to be part of this year's Hailsham Festival by hosting this special concert," said Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook.

"I am very grateful to the Hailsham Voices Pop Choir, guest soloists and, of course, the Festival Committee for organising what is guaranteed to be an amazing concert and we all look forward to an afternoon of entertainment on 7th September."

The Mayor’s Concert makes up part of this year's Hailsham Festival of Arts & Culture, itself being one of the highlights of the town’s events calendar and attracting a cross-section of artists and performers from the Southeast and further afield.