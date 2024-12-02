Festive Fun for All Ages at Sussex Grange Care Home

The festive season got off to a joyous start at Sussex Grange Care Home in Selsey, as the home was filled with laughter, music, and the excited energy of little ones joining in on the Christmas cheer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While some planned to ease gently into the festive season, the day at Sussex Grange Care Home in Selsey turned into a whirlwind of fun. Residents and team members embraced the joyful chaos brought by Jiggy Wrigglers from Chichester, Bognor Regis, and the surrounding areas. From jiggling to wriggling, the home was alive with activity and laughter, proving that the spirit of Christmas truly knows no age boundaries. With an incredible 99-year age gap between some of the participants, there was fun for everyone!

Residents enthusiastically took on the roles of ‘Santa’s Helpers,’ sharing in the magic of the day. It was particularly heartwarming to see members of the team bring along their own children and relatives to join in the festivities, creating a unique blend of community and family spirit within the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A special thank you goes to Jiggy Wrigglers Chichester, Bognor Regis, and Surrounding Areas for bringing their vibrant energy and helping to create such a magical experience for everyone involved.

Cliff 'Santa's Helper' 100 years young!

“This is what Christmas is all about,” said Sophie Hare, Director at Sussex Grange. “It’s wonderful to see the joy and excitement of children lighting up the faces of our residents and valued team members. Moments like these remind us of the importance of togetherness, laughter, and community—at every age.”

With this sparkling start, Sussex Grange looks forward to many more festive celebrations and special moments throughout December, making this Christmas a season to remember for residents and their extended family.

For more information or to arrange a visit, please contact:01243 06 62 62