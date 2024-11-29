Festive fundraising underway for Sussex charity as festive grottoes open

A Sussex charity has opened its festive grottos to crowds of cheers as happy families visit Father Christmas in Hassocks and at Dial Post, near Horsham.

The Budding Foundation helps thousands of young people in Sussex who are in need. The grottos, kindly run by Tates of Sussex at South Downs Nurseries and Old Barn Garden Centre, are the charity’s biggest fundraiser.

“Thanks to last year’s efforts, we have been able to give grants of nearly £50,000, funding

The Budding Foundation’s grotto at South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks is officially open as Father Christmas takes up residence

essential items for 28 Sussex families”, explains the charity founder, Clive Gravett. “We have also supported mental health and wellbeing projects in collaboration with 50 organisations including eight foodbanks, and funded 39 school, college or nursery gardening projects across the county.”

The grottos are open in the runup to Christmas with booking online at www.thebuddingfoundation.co.uk