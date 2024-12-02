Festive gift standing tall at West Sussex conference centre
A residential Christian conference centre near Horsham catering for schools and churches has been donated by a nearby family-run business.
Dalesdown, in Dial Post near Horsham, has taken delivery of a six-foot tall Nordmann Fir tree from Old Barn Garden Centre on the A24.
The rural retreat is run by the Family Foundations Trust charity, and offers a worldwide a support network for Christian children’s workers throughout the UK. It also runs popular summer camps for children through to young adults.
The tree was delivered to Maintenance Officer Matthew Pye and Administrator Nicola Harwood by Gaynor Minter and Jon Bruton from Old Barn Garden Centre.