Festive gift standing tall at West Sussex conference centre

By Trevor Butler
Contributor
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 14:09 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 14:24 BST

A residential Christian conference centre near Horsham catering for schools and churches has been donated by a nearby family-run business.

Dalesdown, in Dial Post near Horsham, has taken delivery of a six-foot tall Nordmann Fir tree from Old Barn Garden Centre on the A24.

The rural retreat is run by the Family Foundations Trust charity, and offers a worldwide a support network for Christian children’s workers throughout the UK. It also runs popular summer camps for children through to young adults.

The tree was delivered to Maintenance Officer Matthew Pye and Administrator Nicola Harwood by Gaynor Minter and Jon Bruton from Old Barn Garden Centre.

