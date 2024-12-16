Festive grotto visit for Burgess Hill special school
The 24 children met Santa and his elf, Tony at South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks where Tates Garden Centres run the grotto for The Budding Foundation.
The charity was founded in 2013 and works to raise funds to improve the lives of young people across the county, especially those who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability.
“We were delighted to welcome the wonderful children and staff from Woodlands Meed School”, said charity founder Clive Gravett.
“It was such a joy to see their smiling faces as they explored the grotto, shared their Christmas wishes with Santa, and received some early festive treats. The children’s excitement and laughter truly brought the magic of Christmas to life.”!
The grotto is one of two operated by The Budding Foundation, the other at Old Barn Nurseries in Dial Post near Horsham. Both are open in the run-up to Christmas www.thebuddingfoundation.co.uk