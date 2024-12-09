Festive period recycling and waste collection dates confirmed for Chichester district

Residents in the Chichester district are being advised that the household waste and recycling collection dates will be altering slightly over the festive period.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents can view their personal collection dates online through the Chichester District Council website: www.chichester.gov.uk/checkyourbinday or on the Chichester District Council app.

The app is available to download now from Google and Apple app stores. People can find out more information by visiting: www.chichester.gov.uk/ChichesterDCApp

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other changes to collection services include the Garden Recycling Service which will stop on Friday 20 December, starting again on Monday 6 January 2025.

Residents can view their personal collection dates online through the Chichester District Council website

There will also be some slight changes to the clinical waste collections — all affected residents will be contacted directly.

Recycling and general waste collections over Christmas and New Year are as follows:

Monday (Normal Collection Day) 16 Dec 2024 (Pre-Christmas week) 23 Dec 2024 (Christmas week) 31 Dec 2024 (New Year week) 7 Jan 2025 (Post-New Year)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday (Normal Collection Day) 17 Dec 2024 (Pre-Christmas week) 24 Dec 2024 (Christmas week) 2 Jan 2025 (New Year week) 8 Jan 2025 (Post-New Year)

Wednesday (Normal Collection Day) 18 Dec 2024 (Pre-Christmas week) 27 Dec 2024 (Christmas week) 3 Jan 2025 (New Year week) 9 Jan 2025 (Post-New Year)

Thursday (Normal Collection Day) 19 Dec 2024 (Pre-Christmas week) 28 Dec 2024 (Christmas week) 4 Jan 2025 (New Year week) 10 Jan 2025 (Post-New Year)

Friday (Normal Collection Day) 20 Dec 2024 (Pre-Christmas week) 30 Dec 2024 (Christmas week) 6 Jan 2025 (New Year week) 11 Jan 2025 (Post-New Year)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents can also receive bin collection reminders on their phone through the Chichester District Council app. The app allows residents to receive personalised notifications and updates on waste and recycling collections, set automated bin collection reminders, and to report issues quickly and easily, such as fly tipping or request a new bin.

To receive the alerts, residents need to make sure that their notifications are switched on.

Residents can also use the app to check what materials can and cannot be recycled, or they can visit the county council’s webpage at: www.westsussex.gov.uk/land-waste-and-housing/waste-and-recycling/recycling-and-waste-prevention-in-west-sussex/a-to-z-of-recycling

Any extra waste from the holiday period will be picked up by collection crews on the first collection after Christmas. If residents have any extra recycling, they need to ensure that it is kept dry in a loosely tied black sack and placed next to their recycling bin on the day of collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are also asked to remember to flatten and fold down excess cardboard or cut it down to a manageable size for a single crew member to handle. Residents should also ensure that the bin lid can close easily. Recycling needs to be clean, dry, and loose, so residents are advised to close the lid to stop rain getting in.

All polystyrene packaging, foam and soft, transparent polythene wrapping films should be removed and placed in the waste bin as this cannot be recycled.

If residents take the opportunity over Christmas to have a clear out of old electricals and small appliances, clothes, and textiles, they can use the district council’s kerbside textile and small electrical collection service.

This is a trial kerbside collection service which covers approximately 75% of households in Chichester District. To find out more and to book a collection, people can visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/textileandelectricalrecycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This service also includes used coffee pod recycling collection in partnership with Podback. Collections can be booked online and are carried out by a designated collection crew. People can find out more and book a free collection at: www.chichester.gov.uk/podback

Residents can also dispose of their real Christmas trees using the St Wilfrid’s Hospice charity collection scheme.

People can arrange to have their tree collected from their home between January 10 and 13 by a volunteer in return for a donation to the hospice. People can find out more about this scheme, and book a tree collection, by visiting: stwh.co.uk/events/tree-cycle/. Bookings for the scheme close on January 6, 2025.

For more information, please see the council’s recycling and waste web pages: www.chichester.gov.uk/wasteandrecycling