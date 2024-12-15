Festive songs at Greenhouse Christmas fair

Christmas songs helped a seasonal fair go with a swing when a choir entertained visitors at a Hastings community hub.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ye Olde Victorian Carol Singers sang popular songs at the Alexandra Park Greenhouse on Saturday (December 14) while shoppers browsed stalls selling children’s books, ceramics, toiletries, jewellery, and plants. All the stallholders are based in Hastings or St Leonards.

The event raised more than £670 for greenhouse funds.

Hand-made crafts for sale included ceramics by Natasha Elkins (correct), of British Nature Crafts, who has her own studio and kiln.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evelyn Nesbit, left, buys toiletries from Jan Young.

Juliette Goggin (correct), of Handmade by Juliette, divides her time between product development and making her own toiletries, including soaps, body lotion, hand cream, and candles.

Children’s author Ed Boxall returned to the greenhouse with his books, greetings cards, prints ,and drawings after his story-telling session there at Halloween. His latest book, about a mouse called Umpkin (correct), is selling well.

Jan Young, of Lather and Yarn, was selling hand-made soaps, deodorants, and flannels. Her stall included ceramics made by Judith Douglas.

Rachel Pearson was selling her own, hand-made, silver jewellery. Many of the pieces included items that she was found on the beach or on the banks of the River Thames.

Children’s activity books are Nine Chakrabarti’s (correct) speciality. The colourful books are made by the full-time designer and illustrator.