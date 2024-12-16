Festive spirit and RNLI fundraising at Goat Ledge

Hello from Goat Ledge! We've recently had a visit from Santa, and out of the many pictures of joyful children, the one we have attached stood out the most to our community.

We also raised £250 for the RNLI through donations, and would like to thank everyone for coming down to participate in the Christmas spirit.

We'd like to thank Santa for visiting us, and our fantastic community for bringing the Christmas spirit and donating generously towards the RNLI.