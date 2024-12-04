Festive spirit shines at Polegate Mayor’s Christmas tea party

Polegate’s retired residents gathered for a joyous afternoon at the Mayor’s annual Christmas Tea Party, celebrating the season in style.

The event offered delicious festive treats and a chance for residents to reconnect with friends and neighbours in a warm and welcoming setting. Guests were treated to a mesmerising performance by Stephen Dunnett, whose exceptional vocals brought a magical touch to the occasion.

Highlights of the day included a silent auction, a main auction, Best Chritsmas Jumper Competition and a thrilling raffle. The organisers extended their gratitude to all who generously donated prizes and congratulated the lucky winners.

The Mayor expressed sincere thanks to everyone who attended, donated, or contributed to the day’s success, noting the strong sense of community spirit that makes Polegate so special.

Best Christmas Jumpers

“ As the town’s Mayor it is a privilege to host the annual Christmas party for the residents, we had a fantastical enjoyable afternoon with brilliant entertainment from Steve Dunnett. The feedback from residents has been brilliant. Successful events on this scale can’t be done without a number of people coming together I would like to thank our team at Polegate Town Council and my fellow councillors for their support with this event. With huge gratitude to local businesses and the generosity of those at the tea party we were able to raise over £500 for my chosen charity Eastbourne First Responders.”

The tea party was a heartwarming way to begin the festive season and a wonderful celebration of togetherness.