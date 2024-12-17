Festive traditions: the Christmas wreaths of Lewes

Plenty of beautifully crafted Christmas wreaths adorn homes and businesses in Lewes, showcasing the community’s creativity and festive spirit!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I counted over 60 as I walked along the high street and some adjacent streets – an abundance that sets Lewes apart from other Sussex towns this Christmas period.

Wreaths are traditionally hung on front doors, placed over fireplace mantels, or used as centrepieces. They are a quintessential part of holiday decor. But where did this tradition begin?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 16th century, evergreen wreaths were crafted in Germanic and Scandinavian countries during harsh winters to symbolise hope for the coming spring.

Traditional wreaths can adopt modern twists: Can you spot the snowman?

During the Winter Solstice, the making of wreaths was often accompanied by prayers for the returning sun.

These historical practices laid the groundwork for the modern Christian adaptation of wreaths into Christmas traditions.

The modern Advent candle wreath, now with just four candles symbolising the four Sundays before Christmas, dates back to 1839, when Johann Hinrich Wichern, a Lutheran pastor, wanted to help children at his care home count down the days to Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These traditional wreaths were often made from materials like evergreen branches, holly leaves, berries, pinecones, laurel, fir, spruce and other materials and items, with Wichern’s Advent wreath having candles for each day leading up to Christmas.

Some wreaths are considered more modern than others.

It is said in the Christian tradition that the circular shape also represents eternity and God’s infinite love.

Some Christians saw the holly and ivy leaves as representing the crown of thorns Jesus wore before his death, while red berries symbolised his sacrifice.

In Victorian England, wreaths evolved into ‘welcome rings’ and were hung on the front door as symbols of hospitality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over time, the tradition of wreaths spread across Europe and into America, evolving into the decorative art we know today.

Which ones are your favourite?

Modern wreaths often incorporate various materials, from dried oranges and cinnamon sticks to ribbons, baubles, and even snowman figures. Your imagination is the limit!

Speaking with a local florist, she said, “Some people buy them, but many enjoy making their own!”

An Eastbourne resident who recently attended a wreath-making course told me, “It was such a lovely time, very festive. We had mulled wine, [and] there was Christmas music, too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making a wreath often involves starting with a grapevine, evergreen branch, straw, or a wireframe (more modern). However, using a moss frame is also common.

Lewes is undoubtedly unique, being home to hundreds of wreaths.

You layer real or artificial greenery, secure decorations like berries and pinecones with wire or glue, and sometimes tie ribbons and other materials for a finishing touch.

Whether you buy one or make your own, the trend and tradition of wreath-making seem alive and well in Lewes.