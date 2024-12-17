Festive traditions: the Christmas wreaths of Lewes
I counted over 60 as I walked along the high street and some adjacent streets – an abundance that sets Lewes apart from other Sussex towns this Christmas period.
Wreaths are traditionally hung on front doors, placed over fireplace mantels, or used as centrepieces. They are a quintessential part of holiday decor. But where did this tradition begin?
In the 16th century, evergreen wreaths were crafted in Germanic and Scandinavian countries during harsh winters to symbolise hope for the coming spring.
During the Winter Solstice, the making of wreaths was often accompanied by prayers for the returning sun.
These historical practices laid the groundwork for the modern Christian adaptation of wreaths into Christmas traditions.
The modern Advent candle wreath, now with just four candles symbolising the four Sundays before Christmas, dates back to 1839, when Johann Hinrich Wichern, a Lutheran pastor, wanted to help children at his care home count down the days to Christmas.
These traditional wreaths were often made from materials like evergreen branches, holly leaves, berries, pinecones, laurel, fir, spruce and other materials and items, with Wichern’s Advent wreath having candles for each day leading up to Christmas.
It is said in the Christian tradition that the circular shape also represents eternity and God’s infinite love.
Some Christians saw the holly and ivy leaves as representing the crown of thorns Jesus wore before his death, while red berries symbolised his sacrifice.
In Victorian England, wreaths evolved into ‘welcome rings’ and were hung on the front door as symbols of hospitality.
Over time, the tradition of wreaths spread across Europe and into America, evolving into the decorative art we know today.
Modern wreaths often incorporate various materials, from dried oranges and cinnamon sticks to ribbons, baubles, and even snowman figures. Your imagination is the limit!
Speaking with a local florist, she said, “Some people buy them, but many enjoy making their own!”
An Eastbourne resident who recently attended a wreath-making course told me, “It was such a lovely time, very festive. We had mulled wine, [and] there was Christmas music, too.”
Making a wreath often involves starting with a grapevine, evergreen branch, straw, or a wireframe (more modern). However, using a moss frame is also common.
You layer real or artificial greenery, secure decorations like berries and pinecones with wire or glue, and sometimes tie ribbons and other materials for a finishing touch.
Whether you buy one or make your own, the trend and tradition of wreath-making seem alive and well in Lewes.