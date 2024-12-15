Festive Tree of Light dedications

By Allan Russell
Published 15th Dec 2024, 15:01 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 10:52 BST
The latest Rotary Tree of Light remembrance dedications received are:

Pauli Greenhalgh, Gone from sight but not our hearts.

Edith Greenhalgh, Greatly missed but never forgotten.

Darling Chris you are always in my thoughts, love you forever. Pete x.

Tree donation
Tree donation

Daughter in law Kerri Darling remembered with love.

My Nan & Grandad - Lilian & Ted, Always in our thoughts.

Dennis & Phyllis Cheshire, A much loved Mum &Dad.

Queenie White Mum, Nan & Great Nan always in our thoughts.

Margaret Everest, Mum, Gran & Great Gran always in our thoughts.

Len White, Dad, Grandad & Great Grandad always in our thoughts.

Frad & Florrie Levell, Dad & Mum.

Sybil Islam, Sadly missed, always in my heart.

Tom Mende, Detlef Klein, Dietrich Becker, Miss and think of you all.

Phil Ellis, Loving husband and Dad.

