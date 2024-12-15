Festive Tree of Light dedications

The latest Rotary Tree of Light remembrance dedications received are:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pauli Greenhalgh, Gone from sight but not our hearts.

Edith Greenhalgh, Greatly missed but never forgotten.

Darling Chris you are always in my thoughts, love you forever. Pete x.

Tree donation

Daughter in law Kerri Darling remembered with love.

My Nan & Grandad - Lilian & Ted, Always in our thoughts.

Dennis & Phyllis Cheshire, A much loved Mum &Dad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queenie White Mum, Nan & Great Nan always in our thoughts.

Margaret Everest, Mum, Gran & Great Gran always in our thoughts.

Len White, Dad, Grandad & Great Grandad always in our thoughts.

Frad & Florrie Levell, Dad & Mum.

Sybil Islam, Sadly missed, always in my heart.

Tom Mende, Detlef Klein, Dietrich Becker, Miss and think of you all.

Phil Ellis, Loving husband and Dad.