Festive Tree of Light in Hastings

By Allan Russell
Contributor
Published 1st Dec 2024, 21:29 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 08:48 BST

Tree of Light festive fundraising appeal

It is now up and the lights switched on. The tree is now in place opposite the old Debenhams store in Hastings and donations can be given in memory of departed loved ones.

A spokesperson for the Rotary Club of Hastings said: “Donations will be collected in the usual way through Halifax plc and via “JustGiving”.

"If using Just Giving, https://bit.ly/Tree2024, please follow the instructions carefully and leave details of your loved one’s name and your dedication in the message box , Add a message of support.”

The names of your passed away loved ones will be printed in the Hastings & St Leonards Observer each Friday during the Christmas period.

“Remember your donations will be used to help those in need this Christmas.

The aim of the appeal is to distribute Christmas food hampers to those individuals and families who find themselves in financial difficulties at this time.

Last year over £3000 was raised to help families and individuals by this appeal and other Rotary collections during the Christmas period.

We do hope you will remember a loved one at this time of family celebration and help others less fortunate than yourselves. Please complete the following nomination and donation form.”

The donation form can be found in the Hastings and Rye Observer cut out and sent to 'Hastings Rotary Club, Rotary Tree of Light, c/o Halifax plc, 1 Queens Road, Hastings, TN34 10P

Please make cheques payable to “Rotary Club of Hastings”

For more information about the Rotary Club of Hastings visit www.tinyurl.com/hastingsrotary

