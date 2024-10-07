Film in Newhaven - presented by Lewes Trades Union Council

By Anne Marr
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2024, 16:19 BST
How a small group of trade union members stood up to a dictator — and changed history… Lewes Trades Union Council presents a BAFTA-winning documentary film in Newhaven — a true story of international solidarity

Film title: Nae Pasaran “They shall not pass”

Date & time: 2pm Sunday 20th October

Venue: Hillcrest Community Centre, Bay Vue Road, Newhaven BN9 9LH

Poster for film NAE PASERAN to be shown at Hillcrest Centre, Newhaven, on 20th October 2024
Poster for film NAE PASERAN to be shown at Hillcrest Centre, Newhaven, on 20th October 2024

A powerful story of the huge effect achieved by a small group of Scottish factory workers who, in solidarity with the people of Chile, stood up to Chile’s dictator, General Pinochet, by refusing to service his plane engines.

Moving but also funny, this BAFTA-winning film tells the story of Scottish engineers who took a peaceful stand against Pinochet’s 1973 military coup in Chile and stood up against one of the most oppressive dictatorships of the 20th century.

With introduction and Q&As after the film by Isabel Cortes, who is from Chile and is an organiser for United Voices of the World union.

ENTRY FREE OF CHARGE

