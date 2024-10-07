Film in Newhaven - presented by Lewes Trades Union Council
Film title: Nae Pasaran “They shall not pass”
Date & time: 2pm Sunday 20th October
Venue: Hillcrest Community Centre, Bay Vue Road, Newhaven BN9 9LH
A powerful story of the huge effect achieved by a small group of Scottish factory workers who, in solidarity with the people of Chile, stood up to Chile’s dictator, General Pinochet, by refusing to service his plane engines.
Moving but also funny, this BAFTA-winning film tells the story of Scottish engineers who took a peaceful stand against Pinochet’s 1973 military coup in Chile and stood up against one of the most oppressive dictatorships of the 20th century.
With introduction and Q&As after the film by Isabel Cortes, who is from Chile and is an organiser for United Voices of the World union.
ENTRY FREE OF CHARGE
