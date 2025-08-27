Final call for centenarians to join Drusillas for a wildly special free day out on 8th September

Do you know someone aged 100 or over in Sussex or Kent? It’s not too late to secure them a place at a special ‘100 years’ celebration Drusillas Park are hosting on Monday 8th September.

The Sussex attraction is making a final call for centenarians to join this free, VIP day out at the zoo, as the historic Park marks its own 100th anniversary. The event will include a visit to the zoo’s animal residents, and a nostalgic afternoon cream tea - showing you’re never too old for a day out at the zoo!

Managing Director, Cassie Poland, said: "What makes Drusillas so special is the way it’s been part of family traditions for generations. We wanted to celebrate our centenary with others who share this incredible milestone - and create a magical day to honour their stories and memories."

Guests of honour, along with their carers, will enjoy free entry to the Park, where they’ll meet a variety of animals, including the ever-popular lemurs, the only species to have been resident at Drusillas for all 100 years. At 3pm, centenarians will be treated to a traditional cream tea, a nod to Drusillas’ beginnings as a charming roadside Tea Cottage for early motorists.

Drusillas zoo celebrates it's 100t birthday this year

They can also visit Drusillas History Room, in the Events Arena, which details the enormous changes Drusillas has gone through to grow into one of the South’s most loved attractions.

Founded by Captain Douglas Ann and his wife Drusilla as a Tea Cottage in 1925, the Park quickly grew to include a zoo, train and play equipment, much like the Drusillas of the present day. After Douglas’ death in 1958, his son Michael Ann started to manage the Park, expanding the zoo, restaurants and rides on offer with his wife Kitty until the 1990s.

In 1997, Drusillas was acquired by Laurence and Christine Smith, who embarked on a journey of development and modernisation. The Park remains in the Smith family to this day, and is currently managed Laurence and Christine’s children, Cassie Poland and Ollie Smith.

If you know a centenarian who might like to attend, Drusillas would love to hear from you. Anyone aged 100 or older in 2025, or their family or carers, are invited to contact the team via [email protected] to be added to the guest list.

To discover more Drusillas history highlights and further details on the planned centenary celebration events visit: https://www.drusillas.co.uk/centenary

Located just off the A27 in Alfriston, Drusillas Park is open daily from 10am. For more information please telephone 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk