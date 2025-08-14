Final call for early bird tickets as Chichester Cathedral 950th anniversary finale helps raise needed funds

Ticket sales for Chichester Cathedral’s 950th anniversary Light Experience taking place this Autumn are helping to raise vital funds for the charity. The Cathedral receives no regular funding from the Government or central church sources and proceeds from the more than 2,500 tickets sold so far will help to preserve its rich heritage and sustain a further nine centuries of faith, community and culture.

The immersive installation, running from October 24-31, will mark the grand finale of the Cathedral’s landmark 950th anniversary year. Created by Luxmuralis - the internationally acclaimed artistic collaboration between artist Peter Walker and composer David Harper - the Chichester950 Light Experience will transform the Cathedral’s Nave, soaring arches and sacred spaces into a dynamic artwork, bringing the Cathedral’s remarkable history to life through a breathtaking fusion of art, sound and storytelling.

A bespoke experience for Chichester Cathedral, early bird tickets are available until Sunday, August 31, offering visitors the chance to enjoy discounted entry while contributing to the day-today life of the Cathedral.

Rebecca Lewry-Gray, Visitor Experience Manager at Chichester Cathedral, said:

Luxmuralis Light and Sound Experience

“This has been an extraordinary anniversary year for the Cathedral and the response to this final event in the calendar has been incredible. Every ticket sold not only promises an unforgettable experience but also contributes directly to preserving the Cathedral for generations to come.

"This will be quite possibly our most spectacular and most poignant autumn exhibition to date and booking before 31 August means you’ll get the best value tickets.”

The Cathedral has been at the heart of Chichester since its relocation from Selsey in 1075 and has spent 2025 marking its 950th anniversary with a rich programme of concerts, exhibitions and community celebrations.

Early bird tickets* to the Chichester950 Light Experience are available to buy online at ChichesterCathedral.org.uk, offering a 10% saving for adult and child admission. Family and student concessions are also available.

This special event is a fundraising activity, raising vital funds for Chichester Cathedral (Registered Charity No. 1205740).

*Subject to availability