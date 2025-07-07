Final call: One week left to enter Haywards Heath’s Best Kept Garden competition
With Haywards Heath’s gardening community still buzzing from the town’s Gold-winning success in the 2024 Britain in Bloom awards, the competition offers a brilliant opportunity to celebrate local pride, creativity, and community spirit. Organised by Haywards Heath Town Council and the In Bloom Committee, the annual contest shines a spotlight on the very best public-viewing garden spaces across town.
There are four categories for entries: front gardens and balconies, communal gardens, business frontage and allotments.
Whether you're an experienced gardener or have simply created a cheerful corner in your front yard, this is your chance to show it off - or nominate someone whose garden you admire!
Entry forms are available via the Town Council website and must be submitted by Tuesday 15th July 2025. Judging will take place later in July, with winners honoured at a summer awards tea party at the Town Hall.
A spokesperson at the Haywards Heath Town Council commented: “With just one week to go, I’d urge anyone thinking about entering to go for it! This competition is a celebration of everything that makes Haywards Heath green, vibrant, and community-minded. Whether your garden is big or small, neat or wild - every flower and vegetable counts.”
The competition not only celebrates gardening, but also supports the broader aims of Haywards Heath In Bloom, a volunteer-led initiative dedicated to protecting green spaces, enhancing biodiversity, and keeping the town clean and beautiful. New volunteers are always welcome.
To enter, nominate someone, or find out more, visit www.haywardsheath.gov.uk or contact the Town Council on 01444 455694.
Let’s keep Haywards Heath blooming - there’s still time to be part of it!