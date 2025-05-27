Final countdown to 'Stand Proud in Hailsham' community event

Final preparations are being made for this year's 'Stand Proud in Hailsham' event, which takes place at the White Hart in Horsebridge in support of Pride Month in June.

Project organisers The White Hart and town councillors Mary Laxton and Colin Mitchell will be hosting a special event with festival vibes on Saturday 28th June from noon until midnight. The event is being held to bring the whole community together to celebrate equality, friendship, diversity and inclusivity in Hailsham.

Featuring a variety of live entertainment, the event will include music from acts such as pop, rock and indie band 'Supersaurus', soft rock and upbeat blues singer 'Moss Casa' and cover band 'Hot Parrots'.

The event will also feature drag vocalist and comedian Fonda Cox as the headline act (sponsored by Stevens & Carter), children's entertainer Awesome Alfie and DJ Neil Povey, who will be MC for the day playing an 80s music selection and closing the event before midnight.

The Town Crier, Bruce Pont will kick off proceedings at midday.

There will also be a Rainbow Bingo session (hosted by Sam), children's facepainting (courtesy of 'Fayz'), hot bar food available from 1pm to 9pm (provided by Sparkles by the Pond) and a display of artwork by Heathfield Youth Club's LGBT group.

The Town Council is supporting Stand Proud in Hailsham for the second consecutive year by part-funding the event. Other sponsors include Harvey's Brewery and Victoria Lily Events.

Entry is free and children are invited to attend the event from the start at midday until the 7pm watershed. The itinerary of entertainment and activities on the day is as follows:

Midday-12.30pm | Event opening and music by DJ Neil Povey

12.30pm-2.15pm | Live music with The Hot Parrots

2.30pm-4.30pm | Children's entertainment with Awesome Alfie

4.30pm-5.15pm | Rainbow Bingo with Sam

5.30pm-7.15pm | Live music with Supersaurus

7.15pm-8pm | 80s Mania with DJ Neil Povey

8pm-9pm | Live music with Moss Casa

9pm-10pm | Performance by Fonda Cox

10pm-11pm | Live music with Moss Casa

11pm-Midnight | Music by DJ Neil Povey

"I am delighted to again be part of the next Stand Proud in Hailsham event this summer," said event co-organiser and Mary Laxton. "I'd encourage people from Hailsham and beyond to mark the date in their diary and go along to the special event to celebrate diversity and stand in solidarity with our LGBT+ community, plus enjoy the various food, drinks, activities and entertainment available on the day!"

"By hosting events such as this, we are all underlining our commitment to being an inclusive town and we hope to see lots of people joining in with all the fun as we all come together to celebrate Pride and equality."

"The sunshine brought out a constant flow of visitors at last year's inaugural Stand Proud event at the White Hart, averaging around 300 people on site at any one time. Our hosts and all other invited guests were so well received, and the free event welcomed an audience from all walks of life, including families with their children earlier in the day, as well as older adults and young people. We were proud to provide a safe space for all to feel welcome."

"This year, we are again setting out to achieve a welcoming festival vibe and I'm grateful to the Town Council for its funding towards the event, as well as other sponsors and the White Hart team for helping us to achieve our aim of an inclusive people-oriented festival. We are looking forward to doing it all again this coming June."

People who attended last year's event said:

• "I absolutely loved the festival vibes! It was an excellent, fun and inclusive event. Well done to event organisers and to the Town Council for funding the event."

• "We really enjoyed Hailsham's very first Stand Proud event, hopefully the first of many annual events to come. Well done all concerned."

• "One of the best events in the county so far this year! It's great to be able to take joy in being ourselves - whoever and however that is. Well done to Hailsham Town Council for providing funding for the event and project organisers for all their hard work from the outset."