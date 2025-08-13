Final days to vote for Arundel Castle’s spectacular gardens

There’s still time to vote for one of Sussex’s most beloved landmarks – Arundel Castle – in the national Historic Houses Garden of the Year Award 2025. But time is running out.

Public voting closes on Sunday, August 31, and Arundel Castle is urging garden lovers, local residents and supporters far and wide to help secure the prestigious title.

Set in 38 acres of glorious grounds overlooking the River Arun and South Downs, Arundel Castle’s gardens have become internationally renowned for their seasonal displays, most notably the iconic Tulip Festival, as well as their richly planted borders, organic kitchen gardens, wildflower areas, and award-winning water features.

Head Gardener and Landscape Designer Martin Duncan, along with his team of gardeners and volunteers, works year-round to maintain and evolve the stunning gardens and landscape.

Tulip Festival at Arundel Castle

Speaking as the voting deadline approaches, he said: “It’s been such an honour to be shortlisted, and we’re incredibly thankful for all the support so far. With just days left to vote, we’re asking everyone who loves gardens – whether you’ve visited us before or dream of doing so – to take a moment to help us win. Every single vote counts.”

The Garden of the Year Award, which has celebrated excellence in garden design, horticulture and visitor experience since 1984, is a highlight of the Historic Houses calendar. Previous winners include some of the most admired gardens in Britain, and with public support, Arundel Castle hopes to join their distinguished ranks.

Voting is now open until August 31. To cast a vote for Arundel Castle, visit www.historichouses.org/vote-goya

To learn more about the award, visit www.historichouses.org/garden-of-the-year.