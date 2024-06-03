Final meeting of season for Hastings & District Anglo French Club
The committee and members have worked hard together to provide varied and entertaining afternoons at our twice-monthly meetings, including personal life stories, popular French music from past decades (who remembers La Mer by Charles Trenet?), plays by famous French writers, illustrated talks about special areas and places of interest, Mardi Gras celebrations and much more besides - all linked with France and its language.
We shall be opening our doors once again on Tuesday, September 10 at 2.30pm at our usual venue in Holy Redeemer Church Hall, Upper Church Road, St Leonards TN37 7AS.
We welcome all Francophiles and French speaking nationals. There is wheelchair access to the Hall and free parking nearby.
For further information check out our website hastingsanglofrench.com as well as our Facebook page Hastings Anglo French Club.
Bonnes vacances et à la prochaine!