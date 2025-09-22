Final week to send your donations free, with Evri, to Scope charity shops.

Until Monday 29 September, for the first time, Scope supporters can send donations via Evri’s network of 1634 ParcelShops and lockers, located throughout the south east, at no cost to themselves, or the charity, at a time that is convenient to them.

Evri, one of the UK’s largest dedicated parcel delivery companies is proud to support disability equality charity Scope’s donation drive. For the first time, Scope supporters can send donations via Evri’s network at no cost to themselves, or the charity.

Until 29 September 2025, Evri will fund the full cost of deliveries, making it easier and more convenient than ever for people to contribute to Scope’s vital work. This initiative is part of Evri’s broader commitment to accessibility, following its three-year partnership with Scope announced in October 2024.

Evri and Scope are encouraging people to donate at least one good quality item – whether it’s something unworn, unsold online or a missed return. The organisations hope to generate around 6,000 parcels of postal donations which could raise around £90,000.

Standout menswear at Scope charity shop, Brighton

Expanding donation access through Evri’s 10,000+ drop-off locations, – believed to be the UK’s largest charity drop-off network – will help maintain a steady flow of contributions. There are 1634 Evri drop off locations throughout the south east.

Liz Gregory, Shop Manager, Scope charity shop, Brighton, said: “Our customers are really diverse and above all, they’re really creative and know a good bargain when they see it. We naturally get a lot of students, who absolutely love finding one-off items of clothing or something really eccentric, the more quirky, the better. They can’t get enough of them. Our menswear is also hugely popular. But, we can’t give our customers what they want without the kind donations from our community. And we’re desperate for them.

“I know for some people, our shop isn’t open at a convenient time, or it costs too much to come into to town to drop off donations. So, I’m thrilled that Scope’s partner, Evri, is helping to make donating so easy and it costs you nothing. You can simply drop off something you no longer love whenever and wherever is convenient to you.

“Maybe you’ve got some eccentric items from your student days and your tastes have somewhat changed. We’d love anything unusual or a one-off and so will our customers. Or maybe you have some quality outfits that you no longer wear. If that’s the case we’d love you to think about donating them to us. We need both women’s and menswear.

eclectic gems at Scope charity shop, Brighton

“Every pound we raise can help fund a minute’s call on our free helpline with the average call lasting 15 minutes. Disabled people can receive expert guidance, advice and emotional support, so your donations are vital.

“If you can’t make it to our shop on London Road, our team would love you to send your donations in via Evri. You’ll love the space back and you’ll get a great feeling, knowing you’re helping Scope support disabled people when they need us the most.”

Exclusive charity shop research by Evri and Scope shows there’s an appetite for people to donate to charity shops. 45% of people in the south east said they would be more likely to donate if charity shops allowed you to drop off items at a parcel delivery locker. 79% of people have donated to a charity shop and 20% who donate to charity shops say they donate more now than they did five years ago

Donating is quick and easy. Step one, visit Evri.com/Scope to create your free parcel label. Step two, package your item using Evri’s packaging guidance. Step three, print a label and drop off the parcel at any of Evri’s ParcelShops or Lockers in the south east.

One of the vintage leather jackets available at Scope charity shop, Brighton

Donated items will then be sorted by a team of Evri volunteers and sent on to Scope shops where they’ll be sold to raise funds to continue Scope’s vital work.

Donations help raise funds for Scope to support disabled people and their families. There are 16 million disabled people in the UK and Scope’s free helpline is a lifeline giving guidance, advice and emotional support. With the average call costing £15, every donation helps.

Evri’s partnership with Scope reflects its ambition to become the most accessible parcel delivery company in the UK. Since launching the partnership, Evri has already helped raise £150,000 for Scope and introduced accessibility preferences for consumers – such as requesting more time to get to the door.

Ros Hunt, Director of Ecommerce at Evri, said: “We believe accessibility should be at the heart of everything we do – from how we deliver parcels to how we support our communities. We’re on a journey, and partnering with Scope allows us to make giving easier and more inclusive for everyone. Our recent research highlights that by removing barriers to donation, and using our ParcelShop and Lockers for good, we’re helping ensure that quality items reach the people and places where they can make the biggest difference.”

Scope charity shop is at: 93 London Road, Brighton & Hove, East Sussex, BN1 4JF