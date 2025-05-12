Find out how to build your very own railway in a back garden near Horsham

Experts will advise how to build your own railway

Ever fancied owning and operating your own private railway? Well, all the advice and expertise you need will be on hand at a Sussex garden centre later this month.

Over the weekend of 17-18th of May, the Garden Room of Old Barn Garden Centre, on the A24 at Dial Post, will be transformed by members of the G Scale Society. The society was created in 1987 to help those interested in larger scale model railways.

Experts at creating garden railways, they will be on hand to not only answer questions but let visitors have a go with the trains and learn all about creating a layout suitable for your space.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming the G Scale Society enthusiasts to Old Barn for what promises to be a most educational and entertaining weekend”, says Benjamin Tate, director of the family-run garden centre.

Transform your garden with a G Scale railway

G Scale is a size of model railway running on 45mm wide track. Created by the German manufacturer LGB in the 1960s, it has established the modern popular hobby using weather-resistant and robust but realistic models.

Because of their size, they tend to be stronger than the smaller indoor railways and therefore withstand being played with by children.

The society says that many people find great pleasure in being able to share this hobby with their family, together with the added benefit of everyone being in the garden.

“I am sure the event will be a popular one for all ages who want to know more about the idea”, adds Benjamin. “Whether you want to run trains out-of-the-box, build large operating railways, or construct your trains from scratch, experts will be on hand to advise.”