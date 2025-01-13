Find out more about Heritage Eastbourne excavations at Peacehaven

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Come to Eastbourne Natural History and Archaeological Society's next meeting to find out what is happening at Heritage Eastbourne and what was discovered at the Big Dig in Peacehaven last summer.

At our meeting on Friday 24 January Katherine Buckland will be speaking about Prehistoric Peacehaven and what was discovered during the 2024 excavation, uncovering more about how the town developed as a Downland settlement.

The meeting starts at 7.30 and is at St Saviours Church Hall, Spencer Rd, Eastbourne BN21 4PA.

All welcome; members free, visitors £4.