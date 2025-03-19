Fire and Rescue Service visits Chichester care home for fire awareness day

Fire Awareness Day at Manor Barn Nursing Home - Chichester.

Yesterday we were treated to a visit from Chichester Fire & Recue Service from Blue Watch Chichester Fire Station.

Alex initially gave us a talk on fire safety and ways we can continue to ensure our home is run safely and that staff, residents and relatives all have a good understanding of our Fire safety policy.

It was so lovely to have our fantastic community wardens Sue and Barry join us for this event, thank you for coming from Chichester District Council

Our residents enjoying a tour of the Fire Engine.

We then did a group quiz on Fire Safety at Manor Barn, which covered things we should and shouldn’t do in the event of a fire. Residents, staff and visitors all joined in and showed great knowledge and understanding. Alex was Fantastic and led us through a general fire safety quiz which we all had fun in sharing our answers.

The Fire crew led by Joe, Crew Manager from Blue watch then arrived on site with a full crew and a fully functioning fire engine. The crew were so welcoming and really made the learning session fun, engaging and interesting. The facts we have learnt and memories we have made, will have a lasting impact on us all.

Whilst the crew were on site, they all took the opportunity to walk around the whole home at Manor Barn to familiarise themselves with the layout and exits with our head of Maintenance Tim.

A huge thank you to the whole crew and our community wardens for coming along to Manor Barn to make this event so amazing.