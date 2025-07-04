Fire safety breaches among highest In East Sussex
Fire safety remains a major concern in England and Wales, with Fire and Rescue Services across the country issuing 752* fire safety enforcement notices outside of London so far in 2025.
To highlight the areas where the most fire safety concerns have been identified, health and safety experts, CESafety, analysed data from the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) public enforcement register, examining which Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) areas (excluding London) have issued the highest number of statutory fire safety notices to building owners.
The research analysed a total of 4,108 statutory notices listed on the register over a two-year period, from 1st May 2023 to 30th April 2025.
The top 10 areas with the most fire safety concerns
|Rank
|Region
|Number of notices (1/5/23- 30/4/2025)
|Average number of notices per year
|Average number of notices per month
|1
|Leicestershire
|338
|169
|14.08
|2
|West Yorkshire
|317
|158.5
|13.21
|3
|Hampshire and Isle of Wight
|294
|147
|12.25
|4
|Lancashire
|282
|141
|11.75
|5
|East Sussex
|229
|114.5
|9.54
|6
|South Yorkshire
|167
|83.5
|6.96
|7
|Kent
|154
|77
|6.42
|8
|Derbyshire
|150
|75
|6.25
|9
|Merseyside
|142
|71
|5.92
|10
|Cheshire
|139
|69.5
|5.79
In the last two years, East Sussex FRS issued 229 fire safety enforcement notices which is the fifth highest number in England and Wales (excluding London).
Buildings in the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service area received the highest number of fire safety notices over the last two years, with a total of 338 notices, averaging around 14 notices per month.
West Yorkshire followed closely behind with 317 notices issued, averaging 13 notices per month. Hampshire & Isle of Wight ranked third, averaging 12 notices per month.
At the other end of the scale, buildings in Hertfordshire received just six notices over the two-year period, equivalent to one notice every four months. Cambridgeshire issued 12 notices in total, while Northumberland issued 14.
Fire safety expert at CESafety shares essential fire safety tips:
- Check escape routes are clear and accessible
Make sure all doors, hallways, and windows that could be used to escape in an emergency are easy to open, not blocked by furniture or clutter, and free from trip hazards. Fire doors (if fitted) should close properly and not be propped open. All businesses should also have a written or recorded suitable Fire Risk Assessment (FRA) that has been carried out by a competent person and contains all information regarding every aspect of Fire Safety within the premises.
- Make sure fire doors are working properly
If your building has fire doors, check that they close fully on their own, aren’t damaged, and aren’t propped open. Fire doors help contain fires and smoke, giving vital extra time to escape.
- Test fire alarm systems regularly
Fire alarm systems should be tested weekly, with comprehensive inspections conducted every six months. They should also be serviced and maintained in accordance with the British Standard BS 5839-1. Proper documentation of all tests and servicing should be kept on-site and made available for inspection by fire authorities.
- Store flammable items safely
Keep flammable materials like candles, matches, cleaning products, and cooking oils stored away from heat sources and out of children's reach. Never leave candles or cooking unattended.
- Know where fire safety equipment is and check it's maintained
Make sure you know where any fire extinguishers, fire blankets or sprinkler systems are located. In flats or rented homes, communal fire safety equipment (such as emergency lighting, alarms, or extinguishers) should be checked and maintained by the landlord or property manager but you can report anything that looks damaged or missing.
Gary Ellis, Director at CESafety comments on the findings, “Fire safety remains a critical issue for both property owners and renters alike. Our analysis highlights the areas where Fire and Rescue Services are most actively enforcing regulations, which reflects the ongoing challenges in ensuring buildings meet essential safety standards. Whether you own or rent a building, it’s important to be aware of potential fire risks and take simple steps to protect yourself and those around you. It’s important that everyone regularly checks smoke alarms, understands the importance of fire doors, and keeps escape routes clear. Staying informed and proactive is key to preventing fire incidents and keeping communities safe.”