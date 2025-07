Fire safety breaches among highest In East Sussex

New figures reveal East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to be among the top in England and Wales for having found the most fire safety breaches in buildings in the area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire safety remains a major concern in England and Wales, with Fire and Rescue Services across the country issuing 752* fire safety enforcement notices outside of London so far in 2025.

To highlight the areas where the most fire safety concerns have been identified, health and safety experts, CESafety, analysed data from the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) public enforcement register, examining which Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) areas (excluding London) have issued the highest number of statutory fire safety notices to building owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research analysed a total of 4,108 statutory notices listed on the register over a two-year period, from 1st May 2023 to 30th April 2025.

Fire extinguisher

The top 10 areas with the most fire safety concerns

Rank Region Number of notices (1/5/23- 30/4/2025) Average number of notices per year Average number of notices per month 1 Leicestershire 338 169 14.08 2 West Yorkshire 317 158.5 13.21 3 Hampshire and Isle of Wight 294 147 12.25 4 Lancashire 282 141 11.75 5 East Sussex 229 114.5 9.54 6 South Yorkshire 167 83.5 6.96 7 Kent 154 77 6.42 8 Derbyshire 150 75 6.25 9 Merseyside 142 71 5.92 10 Cheshire 139 69.5 5.79

In the last two years, East Sussex FRS issued 229 fire safety enforcement notices which is the fifth highest number in England and Wales (excluding London).

Buildings in the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service area received the highest number of fire safety notices over the last two years, with a total of 338 notices, averaging around 14 notices per month.

West Yorkshire followed closely behind with 317 notices issued, averaging 13 notices per month. Hampshire & Isle of Wight ranked third, averaging 12 notices per month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the scale, buildings in Hertfordshire received just six notices over the two-year period, equivalent to one notice every four months. Cambridgeshire issued 12 notices in total, while Northumberland issued 14.

Fire safety expert at CESafety shares essential fire safety tips:

Check escape routes are clear and accessible

Make sure all doors, hallways, and windows that could be used to escape in an emergency are easy to open, not blocked by furniture or clutter, and free from trip hazards. Fire doors (if fitted) should close properly and not be propped open. All businesses should also have a written or recorded suitable Fire Risk Assessment (FRA) that has been carried out by a competent person and contains all information regarding every aspect of Fire Safety within the premises.

Make sure fire doors are working properly

If your building has fire doors, check that they close fully on their own, aren’t damaged, and aren’t propped open. Fire doors help contain fires and smoke, giving vital extra time to escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Test fire alarm systems regularly

Fire alarm systems should be tested weekly, with comprehensive inspections conducted every six months. They should also be serviced and maintained in accordance with the British Standard BS 5839-1. Proper documentation of all tests and servicing should be kept on-site and made available for inspection by fire authorities.

Store flammable items safely

Keep flammable materials like candles, matches, cleaning products, and cooking oils stored away from heat sources and out of children's reach. Never leave candles or cooking unattended.

Know where fire safety equipment is and check it's maintained

Make sure you know where any fire extinguishers, fire blankets or sprinkler systems are located. In flats or rented homes, communal fire safety equipment (such as emergency lighting, alarms, or extinguishers) should be checked and maintained by the landlord or property manager but you can report anything that looks damaged or missing.

Gary Ellis, Director at CESafety comments on the findings, “Fire safety remains a critical issue for both property owners and renters alike. Our analysis highlights the areas where Fire and Rescue Services are most actively enforcing regulations, which reflects the ongoing challenges in ensuring buildings meet essential safety standards. Whether you own or rent a building, it’s important to be aware of potential fire risks and take simple steps to protect yourself and those around you. It’s important that everyone regularly checks smoke alarms, understands the importance of fire doors, and keeps escape routes clear. Staying informed and proactive is key to preventing fire incidents and keeping communities safe.”