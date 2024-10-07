Fire safety event with guest speakers from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, Blue watch will be giving an informative talk at Westlake House Care Home to members of the local community.
There will be lots of useful information for your to take away and the talk will cover Smoke Detection. Escape Routes & Plans. Discussing Kitchen Fire Safety and what hazzards to look out for in the home with Electrical items such electric blankets. We will be looking at Fire safety checklists and bedtime routines and their will be an opportunity to ask questions.
This is a free event and we invite members from the local community to join us.
Refreshments will be served to those who attend.
For more information and to reserve a free place please contact Westlake House on [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.