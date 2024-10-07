Fire safety event with guest speakers from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Westlake House care home in Horsham are delighted to be hosting a Fire Safety event on Monday 28th October 2.30to - 4pm with guest speakers from The West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, Blue watch will be giving an informative talk at Westlake House Care Home to members of the local community.

There will be lots of useful information for your to take away and the talk will cover Smoke Detection. Escape Routes & Plans. Discussing Kitchen Fire Safety and what hazzards to look out for in the home with Electrical items such electric blankets. We will be looking at Fire safety checklists and bedtime routines and their will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a free event and we invite members from the local community to join us.

Refreshments will be served to those who attend.

For more information and to reserve a free place please contact Westlake House on [email protected]