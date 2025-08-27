Firefighter’s widow calls for more research funding into brain tumours

Paul Balch, of St Leonards-on-Sea, died in January 2021, just seven months after he was diagnosed with a glioblastoma after initially suffering a seizure out of the blue.

The father-of-three, 51, who served more than 20 years with the East Sussex Fire Service, underwent surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy under the NHS standard of care. His family raised tens of thousand of pounds after discovering a private treatment in London.

Sharon, who was married to Paul for 19 years, is working with the charity Brain Tumour Research to raise awareness of the disease.

She said: “Everything felt very clinical, as if Paul was just a number and we were following a process and pathway that all, if not, most, brain tumour patients face. It didn’t feel as if the doctors were looking at innovative treatment options and I was the one fighting for that for Paul.

“He believed in everything that Brain Tumour Research stands for. From my experience, all I wanted was for doctors to say, this is how we’re going to treat your husband and if that doesn’t work, we can try this, and so on, but it felt like I was the one coming up with a treatment plan. I’ve since come to learn it’s not because the doctors didn’t want to treat Paul, it’s because their hands are tied by what’s available.”

During a second operation, Paul’s wife Sharon successfully pushed for the use of Gliadel Wafers, small biodegradable implants that deliver carmustine, a type of chemotherapy, directly to the tumour site. Following the surgery, Paul was left with aphasia, limited mobility on his right side, and memory problems.

She said: “We were desperate, and we felt like the onus was on us to do everything we could to prolong Paul’s life. It was hard to deal with what felt like so many knock backs from the medical team. We requested immunotherapy but were told it wasn’t suitable for Paul. Had he been well enough we would’ve travelled to clinics abroad.”

Since his death, family and friends have raised more than £99,000 for Brain Tumour Research, through golf days, cycling challenges, runs, mountain climbs and themed events. Sharon has also taken part in the South Coast Ultra Challenge and one of the charity’s flagship events, Walk of Hope, in 2023 and she plans to host her own walk this September.

Sharon said: “Paul had a heart of gold and always wore the biggest smile on his face. He was a popular man who was kind, generous and funny and that’s reflected in the annual football tournament hosted by his best friend and the recent open day hosted by his colleagues at Bohemia Road fire station. Paul has created a community of people who want to make a difference to future patients and their families.”

Just under 13% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 54% across all cancers, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “It’s desperately sad to hear Paul’s story, but the sheer volume of fundraising activity he has inspired is fantastic and is helping us move closer to finding a cure for all types of brain tumours and to develop kinder treatments. The number of brain tumour diagnoses has increased by 11% in the last decade, and with more than 100 different types of brain tumour, they remain notoriously difficult to treat effectively. Stories like Paul’s remind us why investment in research is so vital. We’re grateful to Sharon for sharing Paul’s story and for campaigning in his name.”

To find your closest Walk of Hope of with help in organising your own, visit: https://braintumourresearch.org/pages/fundraise-walk-of-hope

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

1 . Contributed Paul working as a firefighter Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Paul's children have fundraised thousands for Brain Tumour Research Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Sharon and husband Paul doing cheers Photo: Submitted