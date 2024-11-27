First Christmas Tree Festival in Ferring

By Lynda Potter
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 21:21 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 08:16 BST

St Andrew's Church in Ferring will be holding its first Christmas Tree Festival on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th December

There will be 39 real trees in the church, decorated by local groups, businesses and individuals.

Father Christmas will be there on Saturday between 2pm and 3pm and there's a quiz for the children to win a £10 The Works voucher.

Come and vote for your favourite tree. Refreshments will be served in the adjoining Church Centre.

Opening times - Saturday 7th 10am to 6pm, Sunday 10.30am to 4pm.

Admission free, donations to be shared between St Andrew's Church and The Ferring Country Centre.

Related topics:Ferring
