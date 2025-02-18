First-Class Results for Eastbourne Travel Apprentice

Holiday firm Fred. Olsen Travel has congratulated apprentice Sian Elder for an outstanding first year.

As the country celebrates National Apprenticeship Week, the Beacon shop in Eastbourne praised Sian for her dedication to the world of travel and her desire to learn new skills.

Eastbourne Branch Manager Tutti Taylor said: “With the arrival of National Apprenticeship Week, we would like to shine the spotlight on Sian’s fantastic achievements.

“Sian has recently completed her Level 3 Travel consultant apprenticeship with us and received a distinction on both parts of her assessments, with an incredible 95% score … an absolutely fantastic achievement.”

L-r: Sian Elder and Tutti Taylor outside the Fred. Olsen store in The Beacon.

Tutti explained that Sian had spent her first year learning the skills and knowledge needed to excel as a retail travel consultant. “Sian demonstrated those skills in the Eastbourne branch to a fantastic standard, earning her a place in the top 10 for retail staff performance for January… she is certainly one to watch.”

Sian has also been putting in the hours studying and completing the Cruise Line International Association Masters programme. “Sian can now call herself a cruise expert and can offer professional guidance to holiday-makers looking for that perfect cruise experience,” Tutti explained.

National Apprentice Week, organised by The Department for Education, brings together everyone passionate about apprenticeships and skills to celebrate the value, benefit, and opportunity that they bring.