First ever Open Day to be held at Guild Care’s Community Hub Campus

Guild Care, Worthing’s leading social care charity, is hosting a special Open Day on Friday 12th September at Holland House (previously Saxon House). The Open Day is an opportunity for everyone in the Worthing community to call in to find out about all the charity’s services and see their new Community Hub Campus taking shape at Holland House, Little High Street, Worthing, BN11 1DH.

The Open Day, held between 10am and 12 noon, will be free to visit and everyone’s welcome. There will be a chance to meet people from Guild Care’s friendly team, explore their wide range of services offered in and around Worthing, and find out how to get involved through volunteering and fundraising or ask about the latest career opportunities.

Visitors are encouraged to discover more about Guild Care’s three local care homes, home care, day services for older people and people living with dementia, learning disability services, and Information, Advice and Guidance (IAG), as well as transport and community support.

Staff will be on hand to provide information, answer questions and showcase the impact of Guild Care’s work across Worthing. They’ll also be happy to share a little more about what makes this local charity so special based on more than 90 years of supporting the Worthing community.

This year’s event will be held at Holland House, which together with Methold House, will form part of the charity’s new Community Hub Campus. The Open Day will provide the first opportunity to see how this exciting development will make a difference for the local community.

Becky Sinclair, Head of Marketing at Guild Care, said, “We’re excited to welcome the whole community to our first Open Day at Holland House! This is a chance for us to say thank you for all the local support for our charity and open our doors to show how we can support you or a loved one through our different services.

“Our teams will also be highlighting some of the many ways you can get involved with Guild Care. We’re always happy to hear from people thinking of volunteering or fundraising and of course, anyone interested in our services. This Open Day is all about opening the door to the Guild Care family. Together, we can reduce isolation and create a community where everyone feels valued and connected. Come and say hello!”

Guild Care has been serving the Worthing community since 1933. Every year the charity supports over 3,000 people to live well, enjoy life and feel loved and connected. Its diverse range of services aim to reduce social isolation and stigma, ensuring people of all ages and needs feel cared for and accepted.

No booking is required for the Open Day 2025, simply drop in to Holland House (previously Saxon House) on Friday 12th September between 10am and 12 noon where you can be sure of a warm welcome. For more information about Guild Care, visit www.guildcare.org.