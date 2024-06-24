First Form wins Battle of the Bands 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hastings band First Form battled it out against 16 other bands to win Battle of the Bands 2024

The final was held at the prestigious Rock Pub The Carlisle on Sunday, June 23, where First Form were crowned winners.

The band scooped the £400 prize pot and will be performing a headline gig at the Carlisle in the near future.

