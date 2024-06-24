First Form wins Battle of the Bands 2024
Hastings band First Form battled it out against 16 other bands to win Battle of the Bands 2024
The final was held at the prestigious Rock Pub The Carlisle on Sunday, June 23, where First Form were crowned winners.
The band scooped the £400 prize pot and will be performing a headline gig at the Carlisle in the near future.
The guys from first form will be taking the winnings straight to the recording studio. Their next song Loser Street will be out on Spotify on July 15.
