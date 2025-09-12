First resident at state-of-the-art Hastings care home cuts ribbon at grand opening

Ponbay Lodge, the newest state-of-the-art care home in Hastings, celebrated its Grand Opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking an exciting milestone for the local community.

The ceremony was performed by Deputy Lieutenant Dr Deborah Ghate alongside Ponbay Lodge’s first resident, 97-year-old Isabel Markham.

Reflecting on the day, Mrs Markham said, “It was a fabulous afternoon, and I was honoured to be asked. I enjoyed seeing so many faces. It was fun cutting the ribbon and an honour meeting Dr Ghate and Hastings Mayor, Cllr Becca Horne.”

Guests were treated to live entertainment from Ritchie Lee, a delicious buffet of canapés, a community raffle, and guided tours of the home’s exceptional facilities.

Isabel cutting the ribbon

All proceeds from the community raffle will be donated to Little Gate Farm, supporting a local charitable cause.

Vickie Willard, General Manager at Ponbay Lodge, commented, “I’m incredibly proud of Ponbay Lodge and the amazing team. Our Grand Opening was a truly amazing day meeting our supportive community and raising money for a great cause.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming more residents very soon, who have been eager to reserve their rooms.”

You can find out more about life at Ponbay Lodge at the home’s free ‘How to Pay for Care’ event on Monday 6th October from 10:00, where all are welcome to discuss the options available when it comes to looking for a care home.

To reserve your place at the event, call 01424 533454, email [email protected] or visit the home’s website.

Ponbay Lodge, operated by Oyster Care Homes, offers 24-hour residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 people. With ensuite bedrooms, beautiful social spaces, and landscaped gardens, Ponbay Lodge has an all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to its residents and families.