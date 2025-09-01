First section of key link road opens at Brookleigh, Burgess Hill

The first section of the Western Link Road at Brookleigh, known locally as West End Farm Avenue, is now open.

West End Farm Avenue, a key new transport connection for Brookleigh’s new residents, the wider community and local businesses across Burgess Hill and beyond, has opened connecting the A2300 in the north and Jane Murray Way in the south. Jackson Civil Engineering has carried out these works, completing their first of three phases of works on this new connection at Brookleigh.

The new route will provide access to homes at Brookleigh and future community facilities such as the Arc Centre for Outdoor Sports, opening in Autumn this year. The road incorporates a shared path for pedestrians and cyclists which will tie into the wider network of footways and cycleways being delivered as part of the Brookleigh scheme. It will form part of a longer spine road stretching east to west across Brookleigh with new roundabouts and junctions at the intersections with the existing highways.

Head of Development for Homes England, Neil Miller, said:

A drone image of the Western Link Road at Brookleigh

“Alongside building new homes, delivering infrastructure to support the growing and existing community is key to our approach at Brookleigh. West End Farm Avenue will be a crucial new link for residents, leisure users, and local businesses, improving connectivity as Brookleigh is being built.”

Mid Sussex District Council Leader, Cllr Robert Eggleston said: “The Council has been working closely with Homes England to ensure the early delivery of essential infrastructure alongside new homes at Brookleigh. This proactive approach helps create a well-connected, inclusive community from the outset.

“The road design includes a shared path for pedestrians and cyclists on both sides, encouraging active travel and making it easier for people to move around safely and sustainably. By investing in infrastructure early, we’re not just building homes—we’re laying the foundations for a vibrant, accessible neighbourhood where people can thrive.”

Burgess Hill Business Parks Association CEO Richard Cox highlighted the vital connectivity benefits that this will bring for local businesses: “Burgess Hill Business Parks Association (BHBPA) welcomes this new addition to the road infrastructure surrounding the town. Vehicles destined for the Victoria Business Park will now be able to access Jane Murray Way directly from the link to the A2300 which will reduce journey times for work and importantly increase the efficiency of logistics operations into and out of our main business park. The town benefits greatly from its proximity to the A23, making it an attractive proposition for business. This will greatly improve that connectivity.”

As well as the connectivity benefits, the road will improve safety with the new roundabout helping separate residential and school traffic from freight traffic.

Alongside the opening of this section of road, Jackson Civil Engineering has recently submitted planning applications for phases two and three of the Western Bridge and Link Road. These proposals include works to provide a new link road, bridge, pedestrian and cycle infrastructure between the newly constructed A2300 Roundabout and the proposed new central road through Brookleigh. These applications are available to view on the MSDC Planning Portal here by searching for the references: DM/25/1128 and DM/25/0109.

Once complete, Homes England’s flagship Brookleigh development, which lies to the north of Burgess Hill, will provide 3,500 homes (with 30% affordable housing), new schools, a new employment hub, public parks, and three neighbourhood centres. Good progress is being made on site with both Bellway and Vistry having welcomed their first residents at their Fallow Wood View and Oakhurst sites. For more information and all the latest updates, please visit the Brookleigh project website: www.burgesshill.net/housing/brookleigh and Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Brookleigh.BH/