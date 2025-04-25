First-time Hastings marathon runner takes on 26.2 miles for HIV charity that helped save a life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With rainbow Rock Tape strapped to her knee and determination in every step, 38-year-old Sophie Barton-Hawkins is lacing up for her first - and final - marathon this weekend, running solo to raise funds for a cause deeply personal to her: the Terrence Higgins Trust.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A seasoned cyclist but new to long-distance running, Sophie began training last October. Her journey to the start line has been anything but straightforward.

Illness took her out for three weeks, and a suspected stress fracture stole another three. Her longest run capped at 17 miles, and even that was cut short by a painful IT band injury. But thanks to what she calls a “super physio,” her legs - and spirit - are ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie said: “I have found a super physio who has got my legs in order and has set me right for the big day."

Sophie Barton-Hawkins, 38, from Hastings, is running the London Marathon this Sunday for the Terrence Higgins Trust.

“Finishing the marathon will mean a lot for me as it has been the hardest challenge of my life.”

Sophie is running for the Terrence Higgins Trust in honour of a loved one who was diagnosed with HIV during the COVID-19 lockdown. With NHS services limited and strict visitation rules in place, the pair turned to the charity for answers, guidance and reassurance.

“In an information void, the Terrence Higgins Trust supplied us with loads of vital information and resources and assured us that everything would be OK. And it is!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her friend is now thriving on effective treatment, with an undetectable viral load that means the virus cannot be passed on.

The charity has set an ambitious goal: zero new HIV cases in the UK by 2030. To Sophie, she is not only running to help fund that mission - it’s also a message to her young nieces, whom she helps raise, about grit and growth.

“It will mean more that I am able to show my nieces... that no matter how tough and difficult things get consistency is key to achievement and that they, like me, can do anything they put their mind to as long as they weather the hard bits too.”

Supporters can head to Forbidden Fruit in Hastings this evening for a fundraising raffle between 5:30pm and 7:30pm, or donate online to help Sophie smash her goal.

The London Marathon is taking place this Sunday 27th April.