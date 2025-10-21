First Wakehurst collection of critically endangered Wollemi pine seeds banked at Millennium Seed Bank

At Wakehurst, Kew’s wild botanic garden in Sussex, the Nursery team have noticed the effects of a mast year on their annual seed collections. As trees have produced an abundance of fruit to ensure new growth, the team have collected even more seeds.

​​​​Wakehurst’s Nursery team collected five times more Wollemi pine seeds than previous years

First time that Wollemi pine seeds from Wakehurst have been banked in Kew's Millennium Seed Bank

Milestone event in conservation efforts for Millennium Seed Bank’s 25th anniversary

Wollemi pines now on sale at Wakehurst’s Plant Centre

This summer, 168 seeds were collected from IUCN Critically Endangered ‘dinosaur trees’ Wollemi pines (Wollemia nobilis), compared to collections of 20-30 seeds in previous years. With around 134 potentially viable seeds, this means that for the first time, they’ll be able to bank Wakehurst-collected Wollemi pine seeds at Kew’s Millennium Seed Bank at Wakehurst, the world’s largest store of wild seeds.

Coinciding with celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the Millennium Seed Bank, this achievement for the Nursery staff and seed scientists is a milestone moment for plant conservation. As Wollemi pines were thought to be extinct for millions of years until their rediscovery in Australia in 1994, this collection is a huge step in Wollemi pine restoration efforts, creating a new insurance policy against future extinction due to climate change and biodiversity loss.

Wollemi pine seed collection

Fay Davies, Nursery Manager, commented: ‘We’re thrilled to have been able to collect such an outstanding number of Wollemi pine seeds at Wakehurst this year, a major milestone in the conservation of this remarkable species. These trees have such a fascinating past, and we’ve been caring for Wollemi pines in our Nursery for over a decade, so it’s a privilege to now play a part in securing their future.’

These valuable Wakehurst-collected seeds will be added to an existing collection of Wollemi pine seeds collected from Kew’s living collection in 2011. The seeds were banked, with a small sample removed earlier this year and successfully germinated. These seedlings have now been sent to be cared for at the Millennium Seed Bank Nursery. At Wakehurst, six young Wollemi are also growing as part of a meta-collection - a unique resource shared by 28 botanic gardens across the UK and Europe, to research and monitor the Wollemi pines and safeguard their existence. For the wider collection growing in the landscape, the future is looking bright, as the team have noticed how they are thriving in the temperate Sussex woodland, happily growing at a rate of 30cm a year.

At Wakehurst, visitors can find the thriving living collection of Wollemi pines in Coates Wood, where they have adapted to the suitable climate and success of their neighbours from the southern hemisphere, eucalyptus and southern beech (Nothofagus sp). This woodland habitat represents just one of Wakehurst’s collections of wild threatened landscapes. Visitors can take home a piece of history and purchase their own Wollemi pine sapling from the Plant Centre. 45-minute free parking is available for those who only wish to browse the shop.