Fitty, 60, 70, 80…specialist Age UK gym in Bognor urges older people to get moving with free trial

A specialist gym in Bognor Regis, run by Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove, is urging older people to join this January and tackle issues like general lack of fitness, weight problems and frailty. The friendly, wheelchair accessible gym for over 50s is offering potential new members a free induction and free visits this January, so visitors can try out the equipment without obligation. An open morning is also being held on January 20th where people can drop in between 9am -12pm to find out more.

The gym, part of the Laburnum Centre, is excellent for older people who might find traditional gyms intimidating. Recommended by NHS GPs and local physiotherapists, it specialises in rehabilitation after illness or injury, plus working with long term conditions and disabilities. Gym goers are incredibly welcome no matter their fitness level – it already hosts everyone from beginners to older triathletes.

As well as specialist equipment and friendly staff to ensure visitors use it safely, the gym has personal trainers available and a wide range of fitness classes on offer. These include yoga, pilates, dance, tai chi, circuits, chair-based exercises and strength and balance classes.

Staying active as you age is important to help avoid illness or injury, improve bone strength and help people avoid falls. Working out on a regular basis can also help reduce stress levels, improve sleep and promote wellbeing.

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove is urging older people to get active to help avoid things like frailty and falls

John Donoghue, Fitness & Wellbeing Manager at Age UK WSBH said “We know a lot of people are put off by exercise as they’re not sure what to do, they find gyms intimidating, or feel embarrassed working out. Our friendly team tackle this, helping everyone feel confident with the equipment regardless of their ability, current health or experience. It’s common for us to show people around and see them visibly relax as they see people in their 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s, of all shapes and sizes doing what they can to stay healthy. We’ve had people in their nineties as regular members here, so never think you’re just too old. We’ll help you focus on what you can do, and you’ll be making an investment in a happier, healthier future. Come along and give it a try!”

Gym member, Sylvia aged 69, joined the gym to improve her fitness levels and balance, to lose weight, and to keep up with her grandchildren. She said “I broke down crying when first speaking to my Personal Trainer. I was experiencing problems with my balance, and had fallen a few times - the last time fracturing my kneecap. I was also overweight, and didn't have the strength to get myself both out of the pool or negotiate the steps. The PT really listened to me, and I booked a session which led to courses of very worthwhile, tailored sessions specifically for my needs. I am so much more confident in myself now. I have lost 22 pounds in weight, my clothes fit better, and overall, I’m a lot stronger than before. I feel the need to share my story and hope that many people will pluck up the courage and join the gym to reap the benefits for themselves.”

The Age UK WSBH gym is open Monday – Friday 8am – 2.30pm and offers great value for money with memberships starting at under £24 a month. This includes membership of the Laburnum Centre generally, which permits use of all the other facilities including access to classes like painting, darts and scrabble.

People considering joining the gym can drop in to find out more or book their free induction. The address is: The Laburnum Centre & Gym, Lyon Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, PO21 1UQ or for more information can call 01243 210 806 or email [email protected]