Five Ashdown care home holds intergenerational playgroup for residents, mums and toddlers
The catering team at the care home provide a selection of healthy snacks on the day, including hand cut fruits and vegetables.
General Manager, Kirsty Johnson of Hurstwood View, said: “We invited the group to the home as a way to support the carers who visit our home who have young children, and the residents at our home had a lot of fun on the day, and love our young visitors. If anyone ever wants to stop in for a lovely morning with your young ones, or just for a cuppa and a break, we’d love to have you join us. The group is on the last Tuesday of each month”