Five Ashdown care home holds intergenerational playgroup for residents, mums and toddlers

Hurstwood View care home, in Five Ashdown have recently hosted an intergenerational playgroup for residents and members of the local community. The event, which took place on 29th April welcomed the group of mums and their toddlers who live locally as well as carers with babies to enjoy music, games and activities with residents at the home.

The catering team at the care home provide a selection of healthy snacks on the day, including hand cut fruits and vegetables.

General Manager, Kirsty Johnson of Hurstwood View, said: “We invited the group to the home as a way to support the carers who visit our home who have young children, and the residents at our home had a lot of fun on the day, and love our young visitors. If anyone ever wants to stop in for a lovely morning with your young ones, or just for a cuppa and a break, we’d love to have you join us. The group is on the last Tuesday of each month”